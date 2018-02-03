Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Geri Horner: All Together Now won’t change the winner’s life

Geri Horner: All Together Now won’t change the winner’s life

The judge aboard BBC's new singing show says the contest is more about having fun than a life-changing prize

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: L-R, Presenter Rob Beckett with Geri Horner, and the 100. Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) Endemol - Photographer: Ray Burmiston (foreground) & Matt Squire (background) BBC, TL

The Voice, The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent: all have struggled to produce a global superstar in recent years. So, could new BBC1 talent contest All Together Now finally gift us a performer who’ll be a household name for generations? Answer: probably not.

Advertisement

Not our words, but the (fairly paraphrased) ones of Geri Horner, who’ll be leading the show’s panel of 100 all-singing all-jazz-handing judges. Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other pressa bout the what the show can offer contestants, the former Spice Girl said: “It’s not promising to over-deliver or change your life. It’s just a moment. [The contestants] are ordinary people. Maybe they don’t look like pop stars, but they just want a go and I love that!

“And maybe they’re not that well-trained, but they’ve thought ‘you know what, I sing this down the pub and I’ve been told I did it well’ […] This show is about making people feel good. They’re not going to be the best, but that’s okay.”

Presenter Rob Beckett also agrees that All Together Now has a more laid-back attitude than other talent shows. “It’s just happy and positive – it’s not a big stress!” he said. “There’s quite a nice prize at the end, but it’s not ‘This is a career-defining competition!’. It’s ‘come on, win a few quid if you want it!’”

But what kind of singer would prefer £50,000 over a major record contract? Won’t All Together Now attract a lower calibre of contestant than you can see on The X Factor? Not necessarily, argues Beckett: “Because there’s just a bit of money up for grabs, we get people that are of a really high standard that earn a good amount of money on the circuit doing shows. They won’t want to do X Factor and such because it’s such a commitment. Instead, they can go into this, show what they can do and then go back to what they do with a bit of spending money.”

In other words, if you want to catch the next performer of the generation making their TV debut then it’s best you don’t tune in. However, if you want to spend Saturday nights having a singsong with Ginger Spice and 99 other excitable judges then All Together Now might just be for you.

Advertisement

All Together Now starts Saturday 27th January on BBC1

Tags

All about All Together Now

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: L-R, Presenter Rob Beckett with Geri Horner, and the 100. Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) Endemol - Photographer: Ray Burmiston (foreground) & Matt Squire (background) BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

From Indigo Productions THE 23RD NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS Tuesday 23rd January 2018, 7.30pm, ITV Pictured: Host Dermot O'Leary with one of the coveted National TV Awards Broadcast live from The O2 London, the NTAs celebrate television’s best-loved shows and stars in the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen entirely by the British public! This year sees a brand new category, Crime Drama. Recognising a year when primetime mysteries became our favourite TV genre, this award pits Line of Duty against Broadchurch, Little Boy Blue and Sherlock. Armchair detectives – make your voices heard! The NTAs are paying tribute to the late, great Sir Bruce Forsyth by naming a major prize after him. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Juice and All Round to Mrs Brown’s have the honour of battling it out for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. It’s also a clash of the acting titans for Drama Performance, with Taboo star Tom Hardy and Broadchurch’s leading man David Tennant tackling a triumvirate of our top TV actresses in Sheridan Smith, Jenna Coleman and Suranne Jones. Can reigning champions Ant & Dec make it a jaw-dropping 17-year winning streak and retain their TV Presenter title? Stiff competition comes from ITV colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. But will fellow nominee Bradley Walsh win the chase before he takes a trip in the Tardis in the next series of Doctor Who? © ITV/Indigo Television Photographer: Simon Webb For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV/Indigo Television and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme The National TV Awards or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other pub ITV, TL

Dermot O’Leary: “I’ve never actually watched Strictly”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 23/01/2018 - Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: 27/01/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) EndemolShine - Photographer: Ray Burmiston BBC, TL

Geri Horner can’t stop matchmaking on the All Together Now set

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain (ITV, JG)

Susanna Reid on Piers Morgan: “I know we have a combative relationship on air, but we are genuine friends”

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 29/12/2017 - Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: L-R, Presenter Rob Beckett with Geri Horner, and the 100. Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) Endemol - Photographer: Ray Burmiston (foreground) & Matt Squire (background) BBC, TL

What is BBC1’s new talent show All Together Now?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more