Station 19 follows a crew of firefighters in Seattle and features some of the original series' stars

If you love a TV show set in a hospital, how about one set in a FIRE STATION?

The first trailer for the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off has arrived and it takes us just three blocks down the road from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to Station 19.

Station 19 (which looks a little bit like NBC firefighter show Chicago Fire, you have to admit) follows a crew of firefighters in Seattle and it’s pretty intense. There’s yelling! There are tears! There are plenty of motivational speeches and pep talks! There is family drama! There is sex! So far so good.

We get a glimpse of Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the trailer, while Dr Ben Warren (Jason George) will be making use of his time at the Fire Training Academy as he’ll become a series regular in the new show once series 14 of Grey’s Anatomy is over.

The brand-new series will launch on American channel ABC next month. ABC sister show Grey’s Anatomy also airs on Sky Living in the UK, so hopefully we’ll get a chance to see it on this side of the pond sometime soon?