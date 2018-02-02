As well as searching the UK for talented performers, the BGT producers have also jetted off to the Spanish seaside resort

As well as scouring the length and breadth of the UK in search of variety acts, producers have also flown to the Spanish resort on the lookout for people to audition for the show.

Not only does Benidorm have a really lively entertainment scene, but it’s also home to one of the largest communities of ex-pats – which makes it an ideal place to find new British talent.

The BGT theatre auditions are well under way and have already finished filming in both London and Blackpool. The Manchester auditions are still to come, although all four judges have already used all of their Golden Buzzers.

Presenters Ant and Dec are the only ones not to have selected the act they want to send straight through to the live semi-finals.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV later this year