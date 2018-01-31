Here are 13 tweets that summit up

Fresh from the success of two-and-a-half-hour extravaganza Britain’s Favourite Dogs: Top 100 which set tails a-wagging across the nation, ITV has delivered yet another exhaustive list show – and this time it was Britain’s Favourite Walks: Top 100.

Well if that hasn't inspired you to pull your boots on, then nothing will! So let's get out there. Good for the body, good for the mind, good for the soul! #100walks @ITV100Walks @JuliaBradbury pic.twitter.com/EicFBCfYJ5 — ITV (@ITV) January 30, 2018

(And before you ask whether next week is Britain’s Favourite Dog Walks, we have good news! There’s already a Channel 4 show called Walks With My Dog!)

So what did the public make of ITV’s Britain’s Favourite Walks? Well it certainly made people want to put on their hiking boots.

@ITV what a fantastic showcase of this beautiful country, makes you just want to get out and about #100walks #britainsfavouritewalks — James Taylor (@OriginalJames_t) January 31, 2018

Really enjoyed #100walks w/ @JuliaBradbury & @OreOduba Want to #GetOutside more! Would have been nice to spend a bit more time on each route tho. Rattled thru them quite quickly. Do the countdown over a few weeks. Here's us on the #SouthDownsWay a few weeks back. pic.twitter.com/NhWBMnF0nG — Dave Weston (@DaveMWeston) January 31, 2018

What a great programme! What a fantastic country we live in!!! Makes you proud of the beautiful scenery we have. The St Ives to Zennor coastal path is on our list for the summer!! #100walks #Cornwall #landscape #loveourcountry #view https://t.co/duQky9iLlf — Kelly atherton (@kellyath44) January 31, 2018

Of course, dogs loved it.

I want to go on all the @ITV100Walks so far and I want to take my dog. #100walks @JuliaBradbury pic.twitter.com/9mgIWLc8wu — Haley Storey (@portsmouthinfo) January 30, 2018

It also brought out people’s competitive side as viewers boasted about their favourite walks making the list… or complained that they were robbed.

I may be biased but I definitely think this confirms the north west of England and north Wales as the best places for walking in Britain. Something for everyone – mountains, coastal paths, beaches, canals, forest and more. @ITV100walks #100walks https://t.co/G11EA5AUVR — Lisa Green (@homefinderNW) January 31, 2018

How on earth isn't this in #100walks? Who were the 8,000 who voted? Clearly they hadn't done much walking in #Scotland. https://t.co/3w2tpilSLA — David Begg (@dadbegg) January 31, 2018

Of course, there was a bit of eye-rolling. This is, after all, an entire evening of television devoted to ranking the different places in Britain where you can go for a nice walk.

So we’ve had #BritainsFavouriteDogs and tonight we’ve got a thrilling 150 minutes of #britainsfavouritewalks What delights can we look forward to next week @ITV #britainsfavouriteknittingpatterns ? — Mr C (@mikescoo) January 30, 2018

#britainsfavouritewalks Seriously two and half hours of prime time TV.

What's on next week?

Favourite painted walls we have watched dry? — Dennis Briggs (@CantankerousDen) January 30, 2018

@ITV scraping barrel tonight!!! #britainsfavouritewalks!!! 🤨🤨🤨.. For 2 n a half hours I'd rather count all frozen peas in freezer with a pairs of tweezers!!!!!! My God — finkle is einhorn (@GlynMate) January 30, 2018

But with its gorgeous shots of British countryside and mountains, the show won over the haters.

I know I took the pee out of ITV for coming up with Britain's Favourite Walks: Top 100, but it's actually pretty spectacular.

So if you do happen to have TWO AND A HALF HOURS to spare tonight… #100walks — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 30, 2018

There was just one big disappointment: surely we already know Britain’s favourite walk?