Viewers (and dogs) loved ITV’s mammoth countdown of Britain’s favourite walks – even if it wasn’t quite silly enough

Here are 13 tweets that summit up

Britain's Favourite Walks

Fresh from the success of two-and-a-half-hour extravaganza Britain’s Favourite Dogs: Top 100 which set tails a-wagging across the nation, ITV has delivered yet another exhaustive list show – and this time it was Britain’s Favourite Walks: Top 100.

(And before you ask whether next week is Britain’s Favourite Dog Walks, we have good news! There’s already a Channel 4 show called Walks With My Dog!)

So what did the public make of ITV’s Britain’s Favourite Walks? Well it certainly made people want to put on their hiking boots.

Of course, dogs loved it.

It also brought out people’s competitive side as viewers boasted about their favourite walks making the list… or complained that they were robbed.

Of course, there was a bit of eye-rolling. This is, after all, an entire evening of television devoted to ranking the different places in Britain where you can go for a nice walk.

But with its gorgeous shots of British countryside and mountains, the show won over the haters.

There was just one big disappointment: surely we already know Britain’s favourite walk?

