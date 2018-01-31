Accessibility Links

This Twitter thread highlights the constant violence and trauma depicted in kids’ animation The Animals of Farthing Wood

It's Bambi meets Game of Thrones

Animals of Farthing Wood

Gory violence and the constant threat of death is not what you usually expect when you plonk a kid down in front of an animated series about fluffy woodland animals but, as a Twitter thread by user @Bilbo983 has highlighted, that’s what you got with 1990s classic The Animals of Farthing Wood.

The thread details the full “casualty list”, and it’s like Bambi crossed with Game of Thrones, leading to a social media discussion about how kids TV shows have traumatised past generations.

The series, which ran from 1993-1995, follows, you guessed it, the animals of Farthing Wood, who are forced to leave their homes after humans began to destroy the woods to build houses. Perhaps we should have seen those harrowing deaths coming…

@Bilbo983’s tweets then give way to a discussion about traumatic children’s entertainment:

The events as described in The Animals of Farthing Wood seem like a pretty accurate rendering of life in the wild, but judging by the scars it’s left perhaps it was a little too close to reality.

