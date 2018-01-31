When Doctor Who finally returned to TV screens in 2005 after 16 years off air, fans waited with bated breath to see if the new Who era would last. More than a decade – and ten whole series – later, the show is still going strong, and filming its eleventh run of episodes.

But before Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor takes us off through space and time again, we asked YOU to decide which new era series of Doctor was the absolute best. More than 5,000 Doctor Who fans cast their votes and the results are in…

Here’s YOUR definitive ranking of Doctor Who series of the modern era

10. Series 8

Series 8 sees the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) coming to terms with his new identity as he embarks on a new batch of adventures with Clara in tow. The new Doctor also finds himself dealing with a new mystery, as a mysterious woman called ‘Missy’ keeps popping up throughout the series. It later transpires that Missy isn’t an unknown foe – she is, in fact, The Master, who has regenerated into an equally nefarious female Time Lord.

9. Series 9

The Twelfth Doctor spends much of series nine attempting to figure out who, or what, the mysterious Hybrid is, while travelling through space and time with Clara and saving the life of a young viking girl called Ashildr (Maisie Williams). After ending Zygon wars and tackling sleepy dust monsters, The Doctor faces his greatest challenge – the death of his dear friend, Clara, and his subsequent 7000 year imprisonment in his own confession dial. His quest for answers brings him home to Gallifrey, and sees the planet fully return to the series.

8. Series 7

Amy and Rory enjoy their last few adventures with The Doctor before waving goodbye to the raggedy man in very sad circumstances (those Weeping Angels really do know how to break hearts) half-way through the series. From there on in it’s up to the Time Lord to figure out who on earth – or in time and space – the mysterious Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) is and why she keeps popping up throughout his timeline. The pair continue their adventures in The Day of The Doctor before Eleven becomes Twelve (Peter Capaldi) in The Time of The Doctor.

7. Series 10

A brand new face joins the Twelfth Doctor and his old pal Nardole (Matt Lucas) for his final series in the Tardis. Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) thinks the Time Lord is just a bit of an odd professor at first, but she soon becomes fascinated by his lectures on space and time and eventually joins him to test his theories out. The pair zig zag across the galaxy, taking trips to Victorian London and a very dangerous space station, before Bill is tragically turned into a Cyberman thanks to the Doctor’s old foe, The Master (John Simm). Lost and alone, the Time Lord initially refuses to regenerate, but on Christmas Day he gives in and Twelve becomes Thirteen (Jodie Whittaker).

6. Series 6

The Eleventh Doctor’s second series in the Tardis starts at the end as a mysterious astronaut shoots him in the middle of the desert while Amy (Karen Gillan) and Rory (Arthur Darvill) watch on helplessly. The series takes the pair back and forth in time, following the tale of their baby daughter, Melody Pond, who is later revealed to be the Doctor’s wife, River Song (Alex Kingston). Oh, and she’s the one who shoots The Doctor too. SPOILERS!

5. Series 3

Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) joins the the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) on his travels through space and time. Before dying, the Face of Boe tells The Doctor he is “not alone” and sure enough, the Time Lord soon discovers that to be true. He meets his old enemy, The Master (Derek Jacobi, who regenerates into John Simm), who wastes no time in causing chaos in the guise of Harold Saxon.

4. Series 5

A new showrunner (Steven Moffat) and a new Doctor (Matt Smith) head off on new adventures with a new companion (Karen Gillan) and, sometimes, her long-suffering boyfriend (Arthur Darvill). The Eleventh Doctor is on a mission to find out why mysterious cracks are forming in time and get to grips with the Pandorica. He soon discovers that they were caused by the Tardis exploding and is forced to basically re-set the universe.

3. Series 2

David Tennant makes his debut as the Tenth Doctor, who travels through space and time with Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) – and occasionally her boyfriend Mickey (Noel Clarke) and mum, Jackie (Camille Coduri) too. The Doctor and Rose become very close during the series, before being torn apart in rather tragic circumstances.

2. Series 1

Christopher Eccleston brings The Doctor back to TV screens as the Ninth Doctor and Rose (Billie Piper) embark on a series of adventures, dealing with the consequences of the Time War and discovering the identity of the mysterious Bad Wolf.

1. Series 4

The Doctor (David Tennant) teams up with a new companion, who previously found herself in the Tardis on her wedding day. Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) thoroughly enjoys travelling through space and time with her new pal, who she isn’t afraid to take to task from time to time. They have quite a lot of exciting adventures before he’s tragically forced to wipe her mind at the end of the series. And then a few special episodes later – though he doesn’t want to – the Tenth Doctor has to go too.