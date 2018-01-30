Who will leave Celebrity Big Brother tonight?

It's *another* triple eviction, and these are the three housemates it seems could be leaving

The three contestants who could be leaving the house in Celebrity Big Brother’s triple eviction on Tuesday have been revealed.

A RadioTimes.com poll asked readers which housemate they would like to see evicted from the house, and over 1,000 people responded.

The top three that viewers want out were revealed to be Ann Widdecombe, Shane Jenek / Courtney Act and Amanda Barrie.

Ann is the favourite to be evicted taking 43.5% of the total vote, while Shane J is the second least popular with 19.1% of people wanting him out of the house.

Amanda narrowly beats Ashley James and Malika Haqq as the third star viewers would most like to see the back of, taking 11.2% of the vote.

Ashley takes 10.8%, just behind Malika with 10.7%. Meanwhile Boyzone star Shane Lynch has proved to be the most popular housemate, taking only 4.7% of the vote.

Tuesday’s eviction will leave just five housemates in the running ahead of the CBB final on Friday 2nd February.

Meanwhile it has also been announced that ex-housemates will be going back into Celebrity Big Brother on Wednesday 31st January as part of a task. However, the names of the celebrities returning haven’t yet been announced.

Surely the smart money would be on India Willoughby making her comeback to ruffle a feather or three…

Celebrity Big Brother airs 9pm on Channel 5