Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Watch the new action-packed trailer for Endeavour series 5

Watch the new action-packed trailer for Endeavour series 5

Morse and Thursday are joined by a fresh-faced recruit

Shaun Evans, Endeavour (ITV, EH)

Shaun Evans is back as the newly promoted Detective Sergeant Morse in the action-packed trailer for Endeavour series five.

Advertisement

We get a first look at Poldark’s Lewis Peek (not that Lewis), who is joining as Morse’s young apprentice DC George Fancy and, by the looks of things, is a bit clumsy with the ladies.

Roger Allam, of course, is back on sleuthing duty as DI Fred Thursday.

The trailer for the series – a six-parter rather than the usual four – shows the trio with their work really cut out for them, and plays out to Jimi Hendrix’s All Along the Watch Tower.

Evans, Peek and Allam will be joining the returning cast Anton Lesser, Dakota Blue Richards, Sean Rigby, James Bradshaw, Caroline O’Neil and Abigail Thaw.

Advertisement

Endeavour returns on Sunday 4 February at 8pm on ITV

Tags

All about Endeavour

Shaun Evans, Endeavour (ITV, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

133154.da845c37-e2c3-4695-ac5e-22b20c9492b3

Inspector Morse author Colin Dexter dies aged 86

131027.bfe8a3e8-99ca-4f3c-88e4-b530a7b7022e

Endeavour star Shaun Evans is directing Casualty

imagenotavailable1

Welsh stars – and Damian Lewis – welcome Barack Obama to Wales

imagenotavailable1

First Star Wars: The Force Awakens poster revealed – and John Boyega has a lightsaber!

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more