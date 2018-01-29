Watch the new action-packed trailer for Endeavour series 5

Morse and Thursday are joined by a fresh-faced recruit

Shaun Evans is back as the newly promoted Detective Sergeant Morse in the action-packed trailer for Endeavour series five.

We get a first look at Poldark’s Lewis Peek (not that Lewis), who is joining as Morse’s young apprentice DC George Fancy and, by the looks of things, is a bit clumsy with the ladies.

Roger Allam, of course, is back on sleuthing duty as DI Fred Thursday.

The trailer for the series – a six-parter rather than the usual four – shows the trio with their work really cut out for them, and plays out to Jimi Hendrix’s All Along the Watch Tower.

Evans, Peek and Allam will be joining the returning cast Anton Lesser, Dakota Blue Richards, Sean Rigby, James Bradshaw, Caroline O’Neil and Abigail Thaw.

Endeavour returns on Sunday 4 February at 8pm on ITV