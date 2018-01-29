Is THAT character really dead in Star Trek: Discovery?

The latest episode of the sci-fi series was seriously epic – contains spoilers

It’s fair to say that recent episodes of Star Trek: Discovery have been pretty full of shocking plot turns, from the revelation that Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) is secretly a Klingon warrior to last week’s twist that Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) is actually from the Mirror Universe.

Advertisement

And now that latter storyline has taken another surprise turn, with Mirror Lorca defeated by series lead Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) before being stabbed and thrown into a reactor core to disintegrate by his old foe Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

The death of Lorca raises some interesting questions – will the crew find their own universe’s Lorca? Will Mirror Lorca somehow return to wreak havoc on our universe? And actor Jason Isaacs took some time to answer them in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Well, answer is a strong word. Maybe “dance around them without saying anything” would fit better, though Isaacs did at least confirm that the Mirror version Lorca had died in the latest episode, and not just been teleported away or anything.

“I would say, yeah, the prognosis is not good for him given he was dissolved into a million pieces on camera,” Isaacs said. “There are not many homeopathic cures that can help that.”

Still, Isaacs wouldn’t rule out the possibility that he’ll be back in the series one day – after all, Lorca’s main universe counterpart could still exist out there.

“If I do do another season, I know I won’t have to wear that leather coat anymore,” he joked.

“It turns out I had to revoice every voice I made during those scenes because [the jacket] squeaked like a rusty bedpost in a brothel.

“There was a Prime Lorca, he was captain of the [USS] Buran in the Prime world. He swapped with him and found himself captain of the Buran. This never came out, this backstory detail we never put in the dialogue: Although Lorca spins this story having had to sacrifice the men on Buran and had to blow them up to save them from Klingon torture.

“Actually, if I remember correctly, there was some kind of DNA identification that would have exposed Lorca as not being Prime Lorca, and so he blew up the ship and killed everyone on it.”

Yes yes. Me me. I've kicked the bucket, I've shuffled off my mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the bleedin' choir invisible. I. Am. An. Ex. Captain. Captain's costume for sale. Size XS. Fits bloody nobody. https://t.co/CcV3d2BHzZ — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 29, 2018

Presumably, then, Prime Lorca is still out there somewhere – though Isaacs refused to be drawn on his own knowledge of that potential storyline.

“You’d have to stand behind my wife, friends, and professional collaborators to find out the answer,” he said.

“I’ve kept this one big secret for six months — I am certainly going to keep any others.”

He added: “Here’s the context: I’ve lied to all of the press constantly since the very first day I got this job. So why would you believe anything I say now?”

You heard it here first – Lorca is probably dead. Unless Isaacs is lying. Or maybe he’s lying about that, or about that lie, or that one. Navigating the Mirror Universe would be less confusing…

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery releases new episodes on Netflix on Mondays