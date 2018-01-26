Is this the fastest ever turn on The Voice UK?

will.i.am is arguably one of the hardest – if not the hardest – coaches to impress on The Voice UK.

He often turns at the last minute, and more often than not doesn’t turn at all. However on this Saturday’s episode of the ITV singing show, it’s will who does what could be the fastest turn the show has ever seen.

When one act steps up to sing for Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson, Olly Murs and will, it takes the Black Eyed Peas star all of two seconds to hit his button and spin round.

Seriously. Two. Seconds.

On the first series of The Voice Kids last year, we thought that coach Pixie Lott had turned around quickly when it took her seven seconds to hit her button. But this has got to be a new record.

After the act’s performance, will said: “I turned around two notes in. That rarely happens. Your voice was that magnetic, it was as if it pulled my arm to touch the button.”

It’s certainly an eventful episode this Saturday. Not only does will suddenly become super-speedy, but Olly Murs’ chair suffers from a mechanical malfunction and fails to spin despite him pressing his button.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays 8pm on ITV