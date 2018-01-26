The walrus and her baby in Blue Planet II had everyone weeping

Over ten million people tuned in to watch the opening episode of David Attenborough's natural history epic

David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II began on Sunday night and became the most watched show of the evening with a whopping 10.3 million viewers. One emotional moment in particular had people in floods of tears.

The scene, which was shot in Svalbard, Norway, showed a walrus and her cub trying to escape starving polar bears.

David Attenborough explained that rising sea temperatures made it harder for the walruses to find safety on an ice float. At one point their fate looked sealed, as the mother cradled its pup in the sea – but thankfully they finally found refuge.

The bittersweet moment provoked a strong reaction from viewers, many of whom confessed to fighting back tears:

You may think your parents love you. But you'll never know love like this walrus pupper knows love. #BluePlanet2 #walrus #bbc #BLUEPLANET pic.twitter.com/Zt2X0QVEqJ — jonny castles (@jonny_castles) October 30, 2017

That mother and baby walrus though. My god. Tears in my eyes, in my eyes I tell you. #BluePlanet2 #welcomeback #Attenborough — Karen Swan (@KarenSwan1) October 29, 2017

The Mama Walrus cradling her baby was too much to handle on a Sunday evening #BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/VF7wmZbi7y — Rosie Martin (@rosiemartin12) October 29, 2017

Swathes of women across Britain right now wiping away tears and imagining themselves as mummy walrus #BLUEPLANET2 pic.twitter.com/oam2k33eNE — Leah McDaniel (@LeahMcdaniel18) October 29, 2017

I just cried a little at #BluePlanet2 seeing that walrus Mum cuddling her baby on that iceberg #socute 😍 — Emily Coldwell (@EmilyColdwell) October 29, 2017

Yet others highlighted that it was just one of an increasing number of issues affecting the natural world due to climate change.

Next time you moan about recylcling, just remember the mother Walrus on #BluePlanet2 trying to take care of her baby. — Miss F (@farahgraph) October 29, 2017

i’m sorry but if after watching #BluePlanet2 you still think global warming isn’t a thing, then ur dumb as shit & i hope a walrus smacks u — luce (@lucyashburner00) October 29, 2017

Climate change deniers NEED to see the footage of a Mum walrus holding her baby, trying to find somewhere for them to rest. 😢 #BluePlanet2 — Debs Carnochan (@DebsCarnochan) October 29, 2017

Find out how the Blue Planet camera crew filmed the walrus sequence here.