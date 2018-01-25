Piers Morgan to take on “good friend” Donald Trump in interview for ITV

It will be President Trump's first international interview since taking office, and he's sitting down with Piers

Piers Morgan will speak to President Donald Trump for an interview to be broadcast this Sunday, ITV have confirmed.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who has previously defended his friendship with the 45th President of the United States, will speak to Trump today (Thursday 25th January).

A preview of the pair’s discussion will be aired during GMB on Friday 26th January, while the full interview will then be broadcast on ITV this Sunday, 28th January at 10pm.

First clips from my world exclusive interview with President Trump will air on @GMB from 6am tomorrow morning. #davos #trump pic.twitter.com/0lEmyqV2fe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2018

It will be President Trump’s first international interview since taking office and the pair will speak at Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum.

The famously outspoken Good Morning Britain presenter has previously said that although he supported Trump’s presidential campaign, and previously described him as a “good friend”, he wouldn’t have voted for him.

Speaking on Loose Women in January 2017, Piers said: “The principle of what he is doing is understandable; the way he has gone about it, in my view, is unacceptable. But let’s not just say that every time he speaks he’s a monster, because it’s not true.”