Michael Shannon joins BBC adaptation of The Little Drummer Girl

Academy Award nominee will appear in the John le Carré miniseries

Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Man of Steel) has joined the BBC’s upcoming adaptation of a John le Carré bestseller. The Oscar nominee will appear in the The Little Drummer Girl alongside Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) and Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood), in a miniseries directed by Park Chan-wook’s (Old Boy, The Handmaiden).

Set in the 1970s, The Little Drummer Girl is a classic le Carré tale of an everyday person being sucked into the shadowy world of espionage, as an actress (Pugh) discovers her holiday romance (Skarsgård) is actually an Israeli intelligence officer. Shannon will play Israeli spymaster Kurtz.

The Little Drummer Girl will run for six episodes, and will be broadcast later this year on BBC One.

