Peter Kay’s Car Share wins best Comedy at the National Television Awards

Benidorm, Still Open All Hours and The Big Bang Theory also brought a dose of humour to the NTAs

Peter Kay’s Car Share has triumphed at the National Television Awards 2018, winning the best Comedy category and seeing off competition from Benidorm, Still Open All Hours and The Big Bang Theory.



Sian Gibson collected the award, thanking her co-star and writer Peter Kay. “He’s gutted he can’t be here tonight but he’s going to be over the moon.”

Kay recently cancelled a stand-up comedy tour citing “family circumstances”.

The category was one of the most diverse in this year’s competition. Pitted against each other were ITV’s perennially-popular sitcom Benidorm, beloved BBC revival Still Open All Hours and American comedy series The Big Bang Theory.

Car Share scooped up the award for Most Popular Comedy Series at the NTAs a couple of years ago after the first series gained a devoted following. The show, which stars Kay and Gibson as co-workers and co-commuters, left us on a cliffhanger at the end of series two – but not to worry: John and Kayleigh will be back later this year.

Hosted by Dermot O’Leary, the awards – the only TV ceremony voted for by the public – took place at London’s O2 Arena in Greenwich.