National Television Awards 2018: winners in full

The viewer-voted TV awards are hosted by Dermot O'Leary at the O2 – but who will pick up the night's biggest prizes? Live updates here, as they're announced...

The National Television Awards are special. Why? Because they’re decided by the public. Yup, rather than a panel of industry judges, you and I get to have our say on who lands the biggest prizes at the first major TV ceremony of the year.

With a brand new ‘Crime Drama’ category up for grabs, plus an Entertainment Award named after the late Sir Bruce Forsyth, it’s going to be an exciting night down at the O2. But who have the viewers voted as their favourites?

The winners will be revealed below, as they’re announced, with the ceremony broadcast live on ITV from 7:30pm.

Who are the National Television Award winners?

DRAMA

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Foster

Game Of Thrones

Liar

CRIME DRAMA

Broadchurch

Line Of Duty

Little Boy Blue

Sherlock

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch

Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria

Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside

Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster

Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo

COMEDY

Benidorm

Peter Kay’s Car Share

Still Open All Hours

The Big Bang Theory

CHALLENGE SHOW

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Great British Bake Off

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

TV JUDGE

David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent

Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off

Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor

will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids

TV PRESENTER

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

All Round To Mrs Brown’s

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders

Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street

NEWCOMER

Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders

Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks

Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale

Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Ambulance

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning