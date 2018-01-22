Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

When is BGT back on TV? Who are the judges? We have the answers to all your questions right here

Buzzers at the ready – Britain’s Got Talent 2018 is nearly here!

The biggest and brightest TV talent show is back for series 12 later this year, and below we bring you everything you need to know about the show’s return, from who the judges are to audition dates and how you can get tickets to see the live auditions.

When is Britain’s Got Talent back on TV?

For the past five years, the first episode of Britain’s Got Talent has aired around mid-April. Although there isn’t an exact date that’s been confirmed yet by ITV, we can probably expect BGT to return on Saturday 14 April. Based on this, the live grand final is most likely to fall either in the last week of May or the first week of June.

When are the Britain’s Got Talent auditions?

Believe it or not, the nationwide open auditions kicked off back in October. However, the theatre auditions for BGT are being held up and down the UK this January.

Fancy sitting in a theatre with our Judges and watching some of 2018's talent? Then head to #BGT Blackpool Auditions next week! Here's how: https://t.co/pY6b7sryk6 🎶 🤗 🌟 pic.twitter.com/FglCLTv5Li — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) January 14, 2018

How do I get tickets for Britain’s Got Talent?

Auditions are being held throughout January. To apply for tickets to sit in the audience for the live auditions, click here for Blackpool, Manchester and London.

Can I still apply for Britain’s Got Talent 2018?

Amazingly, yes! Applications are still open for the upcoming series of BGT – you can find out all the information you need to apply by clicking here.

You can send in a video of your act via video, WhatsApp or – old school – by posting a DVD. The closing date for applications is 23.59 on 9th February 2018 so be quick!

Are Ant and Dec still presenting Britain’s Got Talent?

Of course! The show wouldn’t be the same without them.

#BGT is all about the talent and our favourite dynamic duo @antanddec are no exception! Send us a ⭐️ if you're looking forward to seeing them back on your telly for the new series! 🙌😁 pic.twitter.com/F4VPenQ5hd — Britain's Got Talent (@BGT) January 14, 2018

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges 2018?

The judging line-up is staying exactly the same. For the seventh year running, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will be judging the choirs, acrobats, dog acts and magicians who will inevitably be gracing the stage.

Is Britain’s Got More Talent coming back to ITV2?

What with The Xtra Factor meeting its demise, will BGMT definitely be returning for 2018? There’s been no official word from ITV2, but last year Simon Cowell finally promised host Stephen Mulhern that he would be getting his very own Golden Buzzer. So it’d seem a bit mean to now take the whole show away from him…

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV later this year