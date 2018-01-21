Maisie Williams reveals she is going to be Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid

The Game of Thrones actress confirms her next big role will be as part of her friend and co-star's wedding to Joe Jonas

When Sophie Turner announced her engagement to Joe Jonas, it sent the internet into meltdown. The Game of Thrones actress and the pop star had only made their relationship public a year earlier and their happy news was met with congratulations from across the the industry – including Turner’s co-star Maisie Williams:

Now, Williams has revealed she will be Turner’s bridesmaid when she says “I do”.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of her new film Early Man, the young actress said she will play an important role in her friend’s nuptials. When asked if she would be a bridesmaid, she confirmed: “I’ve already got it”.

Williams added that planning for the big day has been put on hold until the final Thrones episodes had been filmed. “We’re waiting until this season’s done until we get into any of that but I think she’s already let her little heart wander and imagine”.

Turner and Williams have played on screen sisters Sansa and Arya Stark since the HBO series first began back in 2011. The fantasy drama is due to come to an end in 2019, and Williams suggests its conclusion could be divisive.

“It’s either going to be everything that everyone dreamed of or it’s going to be disappointing,” she said. “It depends what side of the fence you sit on because there’s definitely going to be that divide. It depends what people want from the final season. I love it, but you never know.”

But before it airs, 20-year-old Williams can be seen in Early Man, the latest film from Wallace and Gromit studio Aardman, in which she plays football-mad Goona in a tale set at the start of the Bronze Age. But while her character excels on the football pitch, Williams assures us she does not share her sporting prowess. “I know nothing about football – absolutely nothing – so that’s not a trait we have in common.”

Early Man is released in UK cinemas on 26th January