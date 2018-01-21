Accessibility Links

Helen George chose caesarean birth after Call the Midwife “horror stories”

"I’m not against natural birth, I’m pro whatever you feel is right for you"

Helen George on the cover of Radio Times

Call the Midwife star Helen George says “horror stories” heard on the set of the BBC drama helped persuade her to choose a caesarean birth when it came to her own child.

In an interview in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, George also reveals that during her pregnancy she was diagnosed with liver condition ICP which is associated with increased risk of premature delivery and stillbirth.

But the star, who plays midwife Trixie Franklin, says her decision to have a C-section was informed by her experiences on the show.

“I chose to have a C-section. It coincided with the fact that I had to deliver her early, but even without that, I would have gone for an elective caesarean because of what I’d learnt on Call the Midwife,” says George.

“Working on Call the Midwife means that lots of people tell you their horror stories about birth. I’m not against natural birth, I’m pro whatever you feel is right for you. Some people may not understand why I elected to have a C-section, but it was right for me at the time. It’s not because I’m ‘too posh to push’, it’s about what I think my body is capable of.”

Read the full interview with Helen George – in which she also discusses being stereotyped when offered acting roles – in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday

Helen George on the cover of Radio Times cover for Call the Midwife

All about Call the Midwife

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 16/01/2018 - Programme Name: Call the Midwife S7 - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Lucille (LEONIE ELLIOTT) - (C) Neal Street productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

