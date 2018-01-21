Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford to do Dancing on Ice

Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford is among the stars skating into the line-up for ITV’s revived reality show Dancing On Ice this January.

The news was announced live on GMB in November while Alex was out reporting at the Natural History Museum. He appeared from behind a crowd of skaters at the museum’s ice rink, and briefly chatted with co-host Ben Shephard. Check out the clip below.

“I’ve had three lessons – I literally started training on Tuesday,” he said. “I’m literally at the beginning of my journey”.

“[My son] Cruz is seven and I told him I was doing it when I found out and I said, ‘Look you’ve got to keep this as a big secret, you can’t tell anyone’ and he’s not told a single person, I’m so proud of him – but now he can go and shout about it in school.”

Shephard then joked: “If you skate as well as he can keep a secret you’ve got a chance!”

Dancing on Ice is returning to ITV early after a three-year hiatus: the show was last on the air in 2014. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be hosting after fronting DOI for six years between 2006 and 2011.

Dancing On Ice is on Sunday nights on ITV from 7th January