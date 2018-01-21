Breaking Bad stars celebrate the show’s 10 year anniversary

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul both posted on social media to mark the milestone

This will make you feel old: it’s been ten years since the first episode of Breaking Bad aired. (While we’re on the topic, it’s also been ten years since Mamma Mia! was released and Slumdog Millionaire won every award going. We’re getting old.)

So, to mark the big anniversary, the show’s stars have taken to Twitter (which was only two years old when BB burst onto the scene) to draw attention to the special occasion.

Aaron Paul – who played Jesse Pinkman in the drama – shared an animated video of the genesis of the characters, led by co-star Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.

10 years ago today Mr. White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth. Thank you Vince for coming up with this crazy concept. Here's a quick video of our journeys. Happy 10th anniversary #BreakingBad. https://t.co/2NN4XIKeLV — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 20, 2018

“10 years ago today Mr White and Jesse Pinkman decided to start cooking crystal meth,” he wrote. “Thank you Vince [Gilligan – the series’ creator] for coming up with this crazy concept.”

To which Cranston replied: “Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cat and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill”.

Yo Bitch! I stole your line, Aaron. But you can "Say my name!" Just thinking about the 6 magical years on BB with our great cast and crew. I miss you all, even those Heisenberg had to kill. Vince, you're a genius and a wonderful human being. Thank you for the ride of our lives! https://t.co/SOWarnwH7X — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 20, 2018

The government shutdown today comes on the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Breaking Bad, Jan 20, 2008. Coincidence? Or could Heisenberg have something to do with it? Hmmm? Here’s some BB iconography https://t.co/UmVYX67rsR — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) January 20, 2018

The pair’s co-stars soon joined the party, with Dean Norris (Hank Schrader), Betsy Brandt (Maria Schrader) and more wishing the show a happy birthday.

Happy 10 year anniversary #BreakingBad

Think I’ll celebrate with a Shraderbrau and a new mineral — dean norris (@deanjnorris) January 20, 2018

Thanks for the 6 year gig Mr Cranston #BreakingBad pic.twitter.com/OYOlOtlD8Q — dean norris (@deanjnorris) January 20, 2018

Happy 10th Anniversary @BreakingBad_AMC!!! You changed the way we look at television…so amazing to be a part of that. 💜 — Betsy Brandt (@betsy_brandt) January 21, 2018

Thank you to all you crazy fans! You made this the best ride ever! Well … you and the best writers in the world! AND Actors, crew, producers!!! #BreakingBadAMC #Gomie pic.twitter.com/5mTAOrJNoG — Steven M Quezada (@StevenMQuezada) January 20, 2018

@BryanCranston I think they’re all on the blue stuff. If not they should be. Then maybe they’d be on the same page. Let’s cook! https://t.co/fDl7EfGjie — Giancarlo Esposito (@quiethandfilms) January 20, 2018

And reminiscing with Paul…

Miss you as well my friend. My god that was a fun day. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 21, 2018

The show wrapped up in 2013 with an explosive last episode, winning Emmys and Golden Globes for Outstanding Drama Series in its final year.

Cranston has gone on to earn an Oscar nomination for 2016’s Trumbo while Paul has starred in TV series The Path and Bojack Horseman.