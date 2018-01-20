Everything you need to know about the return of The Voice, featuring new coach Olly Murs

The Voice UK returns to our screens this Saturday night with the first round of blind auditions. Here’s how to watch it, what to expect and who is coaching this series…

Advertisement

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The singing contest continues on Saturday 20th January at 8pm on ITV.

What can we expect?

It’s daunting taking on a new job; having to adjust to the role, get your bearings. Although finding the tea-and coffee-making facilities is the least of Olly Murs’s problems as his first tentative steps as a coach are being broadcast on Saturday nights to millions. He has seemed quite nervous thus far, often looking to his fellow coaches for reassurance in his decisions. And he seemed in awe when Jennifer Hudson performed for the crowd in week one and Tom Jones also sang solo in week two.

Tonight Olly finally – if momentarily – takes the limelight as he delivers an off-the-cuff rendition of one of his hits. Oh, and there are some more blind auditions, too.

Review by Frances Taylor

Who are the judges?

The aforementioned Murs joins Voice veterans will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones, and American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, who impressed last year.

Advertisement

Is there a The Voice UK series 7 trailer?

Yep, check it out below.