Did George RR Martin hint at a major Game of Thrones plot twist in the novels?

If there’s one thing fans of a good book series love, it’s spotting a clue or a hint about a major plot twist that they’d never noticed the first time around. So it’s little wonder one Game of Thrones fan ran straight to the internet when they spied an interesting passage in one of George RR Martin’s novels.

zlow821 was casually flicking through A Storm of Swords and spotted a reference to a “bloody wedding”.

The line is the last in a conversation between The Hound and Arya Stark, who are having a chat about what might happen when he delivers her to her big brother, Robb. The Hound is hoping he can join the King in The North’s ranks, but Arya shoots him down and tells him it’ll never be.

“Then I’ll take as much gold as I can carry, laugh in his face, and ride off,” he shoots back. “If he doesn’t take me, he’d be wise to kill me, but he won’t. Too much his father’s son, from what I hear. Fine with me. Either way I win. And so do you, she-wolf. So stop whimpering and snapping at me, I’m sick of it. Keep your mouth shut and do as I tell you, and maybe we’ll even be in time for your uncle’s bloody wedding.”

Luckily for them they end up missing the Red Wedding, which occurs later in the novel.

That George RR Martin doesn’t miss a trick, does he?