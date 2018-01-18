Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
British talent snubbed in Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards

British talent snubbed in Donald Trump’s Fake News Awards

Journalists including Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel go unrecognised in prestigious shortlist

trump fake news awards

Awards season is upon us, and British talent has once again been snubbed on the world stage.

Advertisement

While the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, and Kate Winslet are hopefuls for an Oscar, and special effects extravaganzas like Dunkirk show our small nation punches well above its weight, there is one field where we are conspicuously under-recognised: Fake News.

Last night, President Donald Trump announced the winners of the prestigious 2017 Fakes News Awards, after weeks of speculation and campaigning from the front runners.

There were a lot of familiar names amongst the winners, from the failing New York Times to CNN (Clinton News Network). But, despite the depth and breadth of our Mainstream Media Puppet Presenters, not a single place went to a British journalist or organisation.

Among the snubbed are Jon ‘Here’s Another Beauty’ Sopel, for this tetchy exchange…

…Emily Maitlis’s broad-daylight murder of Anthony Scaramucci, which featured the line “we’re front-stabbers” and Maitlis snorting “what are you talking about” to the idea of Trump eating cheeseburgers…

…and, incredibly, no recognition for Laura Kuenssberg ruining the first joint press conference between Trump and Theresa May – a seeming dead-cert after the President’s remark “there goes that relationship.”

Advertisement

Britain’s poor showing will be seen as nothing less than a disaster in newsrooms across the country, and is likely to lead to some hard questions for the editors. Next year, maybe Judi Dench should present Newsnight?

Tags

All about Newsnight

trump fake news awards
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The-Post-header-620x420

The Post review: “Distinctly Trumpian in its themes”

Seal and Oprah Winfrey (Getty, EH)

Seal says Oprah Winfrey has been “part of the problem for decades” following sexual harassment speech

(Netflix, BA)

Who are the guests on David Letterman’s Netflix chat show?

karen brady

The Apprentice’s Karren Brady: men should ‘force the BBC’ to pay women more

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more