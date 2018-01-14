The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees
Dua Lipa leads the way with five nominations including best British album, best British artist video and British female solo artist
The nominations for the 2018 Brit Awards have been announced, and breakout popstar Dua Lipa and Brits veteran Ed Sheeran look set to dominate the show with a handful of nominations each.
Dua Lipa, whose single “New Rules” was one of the biggest songs of the year, is up for five awards, including British album of the year and British artist video of the year. Sheeran tails behind her with four nominations, including British artist video of the year, British male solo artist and British single of the year.
The awards will be handed out at London’s O2 Arena on 21st February. Lipa and Sheeran are set to perform at the ceremony, in a line-up that also includes Sam Smith, Stormzy and The Foo Fighters. Jack Whitehall is set to host.
Check out the full list of nominations below.
British Artist Video of the Year
Anne-Marie, “Ciao Adios”
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, “Feels”
Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, “Symphony”
Dua Lipa, “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
Harry Styles, “Sign of The Times”
Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, “Mama”
Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, “Strip That Down”
Little Mix, “Touch”
ZAYN and Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
British Breakthrough Act
Dave
Dua Lipa
J Hus
Loyle Carner
Sampha
British Female Solo Artist
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Kate Tempest
Laura Marling
Paloma Faith
British Male Solo Artist
Ed Sheeran
Liam Gallagher
Loyle Carner
Rag’N’Bone Man
Stormzy
British Group
Gorillaz
London Grammar
Royal Blood
Wolf Alice
The xx
British Album of the Year
Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran, ÷
J Hus, Common Sense
Rag’n’Bone Man, Human
Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer
British Single
Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, “Feels”
Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, “Symphony”
Dua Lipa, “New Rules”
Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”
J Hus, “Did You See”
Jax Jones Feat. Raye, “You Don’t Know Me”
Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, “Mama”
Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, “Strip That Down”
Little Mix, “Touch”
Rag’n’Bone Man, “Human”
International Group
Arcade Fire
Foo Fighters
Haim
The Killers
LCD Soundsystem
International Female Solo Artist
Alicia Keys
Björk
Lorde
P!nk
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Beck
Childish Gambino
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kendrick Lamar