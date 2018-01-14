The Brit Awards 2018: full list of nominees

Dua Lipa leads the way with five nominations including best British album, best British artist video and British female solo artist

The nominations for the 2018 Brit Awards have been announced, and breakout popstar Dua Lipa and Brits veteran Ed Sheeran look set to dominate the show with a handful of nominations each.

Dua Lipa, whose single “New Rules” was one of the biggest songs of the year, is up for five awards, including British album of the year and British artist video of the year. Sheeran tails behind her with four nominations, including British artist video of the year, British male solo artist and British single of the year.

The awards will be handed out at London’s O2 Arena on 21st February. Lipa and Sheeran are set to perform at the ceremony, in a line-up that also includes Sam Smith, Stormzy and The Foo Fighters. Jack Whitehall is set to host.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

British Artist Video of the Year

Anne-Marie, “Ciao Adios”

Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, “Feels”

Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, “Symphony”

Dua Lipa, “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Harry Styles, “Sign of The Times”

Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, “Mama”

Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, “Strip That Down”

Little Mix, “Touch”

ZAYN and Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

British Breakthrough Act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

​British Female Solo Artist

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British Male Solo Artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’N’Bone Man

Stormzy

​British Group

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British Album of the Year

Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran, ÷

J Hus, Common Sense

Rag’n’Bone Man, Human

Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer

British Single

Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell Williams/Katy Perry/Big Sean, “Feels”

Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson, “Symphony”

Dua Lipa, “New Rules”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

J Hus, “Did You See”

Jax Jones Feat. Raye, “You Don’t Know Me”

Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe, “Mama”

Liam Payne Feat. Quavo, “Strip That Down”

Little Mix, “Touch”

Rag’n’Bone Man, “Human”

International Group

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

International Female Solo Artist

Alicia Keys

Björk

Lorde

P!nk

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar