Take Me Out viewers heartbroken after magician Phil’s date says she left her light on by mistake

Take Me Out fans were devastated after children’s entertainer Phil had his heart trampled upon on national TV by his date Bella, when she admitted that she had left her light on by mistake.

Phil had wowed the girls on last week’s show with some impressive magic, but failed to leave a lasting impression, and would have faced a blackout had it not been for Bella. However, she admitted on their date that she had actually intended to turn it off.

“I’ve got a really horrible confession,” she said, visibly uncomfortable with the information she was about to reveal. “I was just so enraptured by your magic, and so I like pressed my light and it was too late”.

Phil’s face dropped. “So, I would have had a blackout if it wasn’t for you not pressing…” he said.

“Yeah, exactly!” she replied, with a little too much gusto. Watch the painful interaction below at your own risk.

Savage… 💔 Don't worry, Phil! We bet there's plenty of viewers wanting to take you to Fernando's! #TakeMeOut pic.twitter.com/qUo80g5NcY — Take Me Out (@takemeoutuk) January 13, 2018

Fans were heartbroken for Phil, taking to Twitter to share their views on whether or not Bella should have told him the truth. Even host Paddy McGuinness felt compelled to weigh in on the matter.

Poor Phil! Plenty more fish in the sea hun 🎣 #TakeMeOut — Jade Elizabeth Cook 🌹 (@MissJ_Elizabeth) January 13, 2018

Can’t believe the girl on #TakeMeOut saying she meant to turn her light out. How mean can you get! He looked like he was going to burst into tears, bless him. — JEM Webb (@daddygorge) January 13, 2018

Telling the guy at the end of the date you actually meant to press your light? That’s like being kicked in the nuts 10 times. Harsh. #TakeMeOut — Brett Hadley (@magic_bert) January 13, 2018

She didn't have to tell him that she forgot to turn her light off and making him feel even more embarrassed that he could have had a blackout. That was a horrible thing to do. Some things are best left unsaid. Who else agrees? #takemeout — Pinky Dee (@Hott_pinky) January 13, 2018

Still a bit gutted for Phil the childrens entertainer who got a knockback on #TakeMeOut 😢

At least he got to @NandosUK — Spit (@SpitMcPolish) January 13, 2018

Though some praised her for her honesty:

@takemeoutuk that's a shame, but I admire her honesty,couldnt of been easy, but did she really have to tell him! — Sjkerr (@sjkred) January 13, 2018

Despite the revelation, he still had the courage to ask her if she would like to see him again, but the answer, sadly, was no.

“I was a little bit gutted, but I think I took it pretty well”, he told the cameras afterward.

“I genuinely think it was one of the best first dates,” Bella said. “He seemed like a nice guy, but it was with the wrong person.”

All in all, Phil seemed pretty happy to have gotten a nice trip to Fernando’s out of the whole thing; we don’t think the hit will keep him down for too long.

Take Me Out airs Saturdays on ITV.