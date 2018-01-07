Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Are you happy to see Dancing on Ice back on TV?

Are you happy to see Dancing on Ice back on TV?

Skating celebrities have returned to the ice after a four-year absence but are you happy to have them back on our TV screens?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield - Dancing on Ice

It’s been almost four years since Dancing on Ice last appeared on our TV screens, with series four winner Ray Quinn taking the top spot in an All-Stars series finale that pitted some of the show’s most popular contestants against each other in a mega showdown.

Advertisement

Now the series – fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – has returned to ITV on Sunday nights, with legendary skating pair Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean back to lead the judging panel, alongside DOI alumnus Jason Gardiner and new addition Ashley Banjo.

But did we need Dancing on Ice back on our TV screens?

Were you lost without the Sunday night skating show? Or should it have stayed, well, on ice?

Advertisement

Cast your vote and have your say…

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean for Dancing on Ice 2018

6 questions about the return of Dancing on Ice – answered by Torvill and Dean

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice 2018: Everything you need to know, from who the judges are to all the celebrity rumours

Dancing on Ice judging line-up 2013

Jason Gardiner slams former Dancing on Ice judging line-ups as ITV show prepares for comeback

Dancing on Ice Max Evans and Jason Gardiner 2018

Max Evans questions Jason Gardiner’s knowledge ahead of Dancing on Ice 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more