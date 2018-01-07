Are you happy to see Dancing on Ice back on TV?

Skating celebrities have returned to the ice after a four-year absence but are you happy to have them back on our TV screens?

It’s been almost four years since Dancing on Ice last appeared on our TV screens, with series four winner Ray Quinn taking the top spot in an All-Stars series finale that pitted some of the show’s most popular contestants against each other in a mega showdown.

Now the series – fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – has returned to ITV on Sunday nights, with legendary skating pair Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean back to lead the judging panel, alongside DOI alumnus Jason Gardiner and new addition Ashley Banjo.

But did we need Dancing on Ice back on our TV screens?

Were you lost without the Sunday night skating show? Or should it have stayed, well, on ice?

Cast your vote and have your say…