Flight of the Conchords to make TV return

Jemaine Clement says the New Zealand comedy folk duo are filming a “little something this year”

Fans of New Zealand’s third most popular parody folk duo rejoice – because it sounds like Flight of the Conchords are coming back to TV, with some sort of one-hour special filming later this year.

It’s been nearly 9 years since their eponymous HBO comedy series (which aired on BBC4 in the UK) came to an end, but actor and musician Jemaine Clement (who formed and performs in the two-man comedy music group with Bret McKenzie) has revealed that the pair might be back in action of the small screen later this year – though he’s keeping details close to his chest.

“We’re going to film a little something this year,” Clement told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going to shoot an hour thing.”

Clement played coy about whether the special would involve any new songs or even be a return for the main Flight of the Conchords comedy series (where he and McKenzie played fictionalised versions of themselves failing to make it as musicians in New York).

However, IndieWire report that the new TV special will be tied to Flight of the Conchords’ upcoming UK concert tour, which is set to see the pair reprise some of their most famous hits and also introduce a few new songs, so it seems more than likely that any new TV appearance will be an adaptation of this new stage show.

Still, it’s great to live in a world where more Flight of the Conchords is winging its way to our TV screens. 2018 is looking better than 2017 already.

Flight of the Conchords’ UK tour begins in March