Baked Alaska returned to the Bake Off tent and viewers were not ready for it

The festive special saw the return of an old foe

The Great British Bake Off aired the second part of its festive double header on New Year’s Day, and the new episode saw the return of an old foe: the Baked Alaska.

Advertisement

The dessert had not been seen in the series since 2014, when it was at the centre of one of the greatest controversies in the show to date, after baker Iain Watters’ attempt had melted after it was removed from the freezer by fellow contestant Diana Beard (dubbed #Bingate). Watters threw his tart in the bin in frustration, and subsequently presented it – bin and all – to judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, who had little choice but to send him packing.

As part of last night’s episode, returning bakers from previous series’ – including Rob Billington and Rav Bansal – were tasked with making the scandalous treat.he official Bake Off Twitter sent out a tweet as a trigger warning to sensitive fans in preparation.

Alaska Alert on #GBBO! Bins on standby! This is not a drill! pic.twitter.com/AsINvp43bb — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) January 1, 2018

But many viewers were still not ready, and #bingate flashbacks were rife.

NO NO NO I WAS NOT PREPARED. ICE CREAM. BAKED ALASKA (tarts) DID YOU EVEN WATCH IT BEFORE YOU BOUGHT IT C4?!?!? #GBBO #BinGate 2.0 🙈 — Christina Doherty (@alltheteaaaaa) January 1, 2018

Baked Alaska time in the #greatfestivebakeoff. No Diana around this time so they should all be safe…#wewillnotforget #bakedalaskagate #GBBO pic.twitter.com/MheY3SaDzi — Holly Fleming (@hollyflemingx) January 1, 2018

Baked Alaska on the first task? Where was the trigger warning for Ian?? #gbbo pic.twitter.com/WhraDc3n3l — Katharine Sharpe (@KatharineS93) January 1, 2018

Every time ice cream is involved on Bake Off I get flashbacks to the Baked Alaska meltdown of 2014 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/j3wcRK7lTO — April Waterston (@april_waterston) January 1, 2018

Just switched Bake Off on and they’re making baked Alaska.

TOO SOON pic.twitter.com/nd5iCh4Hpb — charles (@charlymarion) January 1, 2018

Some viewers, including Watters himself, were wondering why he hadn’t been asked to return to the show and redeem himself in making the dessert that brought about his demise.

Thanks for the invite @BritishBakeOff 🤔 — iain watters (@iain_watters) January 1, 2018

They should've got Iain back for this Alaska Tart task #GBBO — Rachel (@rmoomin84) January 1, 2018

Petition to bring Ian back to Bake Off and set a baked alaska challenge — lau (@laurenn__j) January 1, 2018

Advertisement

Thankfully, the bakers themselves were able to carry on as normal, and series seven contestant Rav Bansal emerged victorious.