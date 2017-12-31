The best TV to watch today, on New Year’s Eve

Staying in this year? Here's how to watch the celebrations on BBC, ITV and Channel 4...

Your guide on how to watch the New Year Celebrations…

There are multiple New Year parties on TV this year, providing some healthy competition for Jools Holland – first to kick off is Alan Carr’s chat show starring the likes of Caroline Flack, Alex Brooker, Tom Davis, Kim Woodburn and Jonnie Peacock.

Then there’s the classic Graham Norton and his New Year’s eve show. He’ll be joined by Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, Suranne Jones and Cary Oldman.

Jools Holland’s annual affair features Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware and Beth Ditto. There’ll be soul and R&B artists Ruby Turner and Mavis Staples as well as a performance from the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards.

Co-founder of American disco band, Chic, Nile Rodgers will be performing before and after the midnight fireworks.

What would New Year’s Eve be without a musical pyrotechnic display on the banks of the River Thames? As Big Ben strikes midnight, expect an impressive set lighting up the sky of central London in front of thousands of spectators.

For the first time in over ten years, there will be a new host on Top of the Pops this year. Clara Amfo is stepping into Reggie Yates’s shoes this year, joining Fearne Cotton to go over this year’s biggest hits and revealing the final number one of 2017. Among others, there’ll be performances from Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Paloma Faith.

Antiques Roadshow heads to the set of Eastenders in this festive episode starring Fiona Bruce, Letitia Dean and June Brown. The exclusively entertainment-related treasures include items connected to Doctor Who, Harry Potter and the Beatles.

The group of retirement-age celebrities (actor Miriam Margolyes, darts player Bobby George, chef Rosemary Shrager and dancer Wayne Sleep) are off to Thailand in this episode, on the next leg of their global retirement journey. Rosemary Shrager, intending to thank a fish stallholder, says “kneeling down” and Paul Nicholas and Dennis Taylor feature in a ladyboy’s cabaret.

The stand up showcase bringing comedy from the Hammersmith Apollo stars Lucy Porter, listing ways to respond to unwanted comments as a woman, and Guz Khan on his experiences as a teacher. German comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats regular Henning Wehn hosts and before long he’s chatting Brexit and immigration.