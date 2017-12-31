What time is A Right Royal Quiz on TV this Christmas?

Thought there was quite enough panel shows on telly? You may well be right, but there’s another one on the way, regardless.

This Christmas, ITV will tap into the fascination surrounding the royal family – which has reached fever pitch in recent weeks in the wake of Prince Harry’s engagement to Suits star Meghan Markle and ahead of the release of The Crown series two – with a Right Royal Quiz, a new show presented by Fern Britton.

Billed as “Britain’s first ever panel show about the monarchy”, the one-off special will pit two celebrity teams (yet to be announced) against one another to discover what they know about Queen Elizabeth II and her descendants.

What time is A Right Royal Quiz on TV?

The special will air on Sunday 31st December at 3:30pm on ITV.

What is A Right Royal Quiz?

A one-off panel show focusing on the royal family.

“Across a series of fun and entertaining rounds, the panellists will be tested on topics such as Prince Philip’s pet names for the Queen, which game the Windsors are banned from playing at home, and who in the Royal family can breakdance,” ITV said in a statement.

Former Ready Steady Cook presenter Fern Briton will chair the quiz, while Great British Menu star Jennie Bond – who served as the BBC’s royal correspondent for 14 years – will aid the teams throughout as the show’s “royal expert”.