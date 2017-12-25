Accessibility Links

What time is 300 Years of French and Saunders on TV this Christmas?

Everything you need to know about the duo’s greatest hits show

300 Years of French and Saunders (BBC, EH)

National treasures Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders first teamed up three decades ago – and to celebrate they’ve got a new show on BBC1 this Christmas…

What time is 300 Years of French and Saunders on TV?

300 Years of French and Saunders will air on Monday 25th December at 10:35pm on BBC1.

What’s the format of the show?

The double act have filmed some brand new material for a special 300th (sorry, 30th) anniversary episode of their award-winning sketch show that will also feature greatest hits and never-before-seen footage.

Will there be any special guests?

You can expect an appearance from Saunders’ Ab Fab co-star Joanna Lumley. How fabulous, darling!

Which shows will they be spoofing?

French confirmed that The Handmaid’s Tale and trashy reality shows are on the cards.

“There’s some ­Handmaid’s Tale in there,” she told The Times. “We had fun with some of the costumes.”

Talking about reality shows set in holiday resorts, she said: “I am shocked by how they behave. You reckon they’d want to meet someone who would love, cherish and respect them. But instead they go out and get utterly hammered and are sh***ing in a bush and coming out and going ‘Yes!’, like men.”

Who are French and Saunders?

French and Saunders are one of the country’s most beloved comedy double acts.

They had a series of hit sketch shows that ran on-and-off for 20 years, until 2007. They have regularly reunited over time – almost religiously on Red Nose Day.

Separately, they have brought series like Absolutely Fabulous and The Vicar of Dibley into the world.

