The Great Christmas Bake Off: What has returning contestant Selasi Gbormittah been up to since he left GBBO?

How far did he get in the competition? What's he been doing ever since?

Selasi was undoubtedly the break-out star of the 2016 series of The Great British Bake Off, winning over fans with his smooth, laid-back attitude to baking and life in general.

When he left the competition in the semi-final, the nation was in mourning. Here’s everything you need to know about the living legend…

Age: 31

From: London

Twitter: @selasigb

Instagram: @selasigb

What has Selasi been up to since Bake Off?

Selasi put on a fundraising dinner in July for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, a tragedy which was close to his heart as a west Londoner.

In October 2017, Selasi realised his dream and opened a bakery (kind of). He launched a Deliveroo pop-up selling floral cupcakes.

And then in November of this year, Selasi held minion baking classes in London to promote the DVD release of Despicable Me 3. It was based around the minions’ favourite snack – bananas, obviously – and going by the reports, Selasi was as chill as ever.

He also met up with a fan favourite from the last series, Liam Charles, which sent Twitter into disarray.

Selasi has high hopes for the future, in that he wants to bake Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake for them.

Meghan: Can Selasi make our cake Harry?

Harry: haha, now that’d be splendid! If only he has time and doesn’t mind!

Friend: Selasi wake up …..😴💭 💭 💭😅 #Daydreaming 🤴 👸🏽 #RoyalWedding 😁 pic.twitter.com/rDcQjwTpte — Selasi Gbormittah (@selasigb) November 28, 2017

And apart from that, he’s just been doing allorra lorra Christmas baking…

