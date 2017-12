The fans are SO EXCITED

Tonight’s Doctor Who Christmas special saw the debut of brand-new Doctor Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the role – and it’s fair to say that in the run-up to her appearance, fans were getting pretty excited.

IM SO EXITED FOR DOCTOR WHO JODIE IS GONNA RULE — zwee (@miraclecollider) December 25, 2017

Eeeeeeee! It's time for Doctor Who! Bye Peter! Come through Jodie 😍😍😍👏👏👏 — noob (@evilnoob) December 25, 2017

tbh i’m not really watching doctor who for doctor who, i’m watching to see jodie whittaker — ash ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@gayfsociety) December 25, 2017

And after a near hour-long wait fans finally got to see Whittaker take her “brilliant” first steps (and, er, falls) in the Tardis. Reaction was, shall we say, pretty strong.

#DoctorWho I AM A LITERAL MESS — Daniel🎄 (@ftdanieljames) December 25, 2017

Of course, some fans were still sad to see the end of beloved Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi, who regenerated in a blaze of glory at the end of the episode.

Hate is always foolish. Love is always wise. Run fast, love hard. Goodbye, Peter Capaldi. You’ve been *amazing*.#DoctorWho — Chris Vobe (@ChrisVobe1) December 25, 2017

Thanks for the memories Peter Capaldi #DoctorWho #BeKind — Bryan Rees (@DarkoDropovski) December 25, 2017

Seriously going to miss Peter Capaldi as #DoctorWho he has been absolutely fantastic. Having said that so ready for Jodie Whittaker! — Shona Duthie (@ShonaDuthie4) December 25, 2017

But generally, the future’s looking bright for Doctor Who.

Well #DoctorWho was bloody fantastic and what a cliffhanger! — Dominic Leslie🏳️‍🌈 (@DomDom1919) December 25, 2017

Capaldi did a decent job, but wasn't ever given enough to work with. Here's to a new era #DoctorWho — Alex Lusuardi (@alexlusuardi) December 25, 2017

Roll on, autumn 2018 – like all these excited viewers, we can’t wait to see what’s next from the Thirteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in autumn 2018