What time is Girlfriends on TV this Christmas?

Everything you need to know about Kay Mellor’s new drama

Girlfriends is a brand new drama starring Zoë Wanamaker on ITV this Christmas. Find out when you can watch it, who’s in the cast and what the story’s about…

What time is Girlfriends on TV?

Girlfriends begins on Wednesday 3rd January at 9pm on ITV.

What is it about?

Girlfriends is a six-part series written by Kay Mellor – the creator of Fat Friends, In the Club and current BBC series Love, Lies and Records. It follows Linda, Sue and Gail as they struggle with the changes and responsibilities that come with being a modern woman of a certain age.

After the dramatic and sudden death of her husband Micky, Linda rekindles her friendship with childhood pals Sue and Gail.

Each woman has their own obstacles, from divorce and age discrimination at work to caring for grandchildren and ageing mothers.

But the biggest problem of all comes when questions over the circumstances of Micky’s death start to be asked, and the Girlfriends’ friendship is tested.

Who’s in the cast?

Phyllis Logan, Miranda Richardson and Zoë Wanamaker lead the cast as Linda, Sue and Gail.

The supporting cast includes Daisy Head, Chris Fountain, Philip Cumbus, Matthew Lewis, Val Lilley, Anthony Head, Adrian Rawlins, Wendy Craig and many more.