Should Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Thank You get a full series?

The Great British Bake Off trio reunited for a very special Christmas trip to Wales - but would you like to see more?

Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have FINALLY been reunited on screen to bring a big Christmas surprise to a community in south Wales.

The trio descended on the town of Pentre to say a big Christmas thank you to the team who run the local community centre. Mum of three Buffy took the helm of the Canolfan Pentre after a run of closures (from the school to the post office) threatened to kill off community spirit.

Mary was on hand to help the volunteers cook a cracking Christmas dinner for the locals, while Mel and Sue oversaw a marvellous makeover, fitting the centre with a new kitchen and office space that would allow it to thrive for years to come.

The 60-minute special was a DIY SOS meets GBB-HO-HO-HO delight that seemed like the perfect pilot for a brand new series but a BBC spokeswoman has told RadioTimes.com that the programme is “just a one off”.

Would you like to see Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Christmas Thank You become a full series, though? (They might have to remove the Christmas bit from the title).

