Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Should Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Thank You get a full series?

Should Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Thank You get a full series?

The Great British Bake Off trio reunited for a very special Christmas trip to Wales - but would you like to see more?

Mary, Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You

Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins have FINALLY been reunited on screen to bring a big Christmas surprise to a community in south Wales.

Advertisement

The trio descended on the town of Pentre to say a big Christmas thank you to the team who run the local community centre. Mum of three Buffy took the helm of the Canolfan Pentre after a run of closures (from the school to the post office) threatened to kill off community spirit.

Mary was on hand to help the volunteers cook a cracking Christmas dinner for the locals, while Mel and Sue oversaw a marvellous makeover, fitting the centre with a new kitchen and office space that would allow it to thrive for years to come.

The 60-minute special was a DIY SOS meets GBB-HO-HO-HO delight that seemed like the perfect pilot for a brand new series but a BBC spokeswoman has told RadioTimes.com that the programme is “just a one off”.

Would you like to see Mary, Mel and Sue’s Big Christmas Thank You become a full series, though? (They might have to remove the Christmas bit from the title).

Advertisement

Cast your vote and have your say below…

Tags

All about Mary Mel and Sue's Big Christmas Thank You

mary mel sue surprise party bbc email
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Christmas TV, SL

What is on TV this Christmas?

Paul Hollywood (Getty, EH)

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood on fame, fortune – and why he feels “under siege”

Miranda Hart, Getty, SL

What time is Miranda Does Christmas on TV?

Call the Midwife xmas special 2017

What time is Call the Midwife on TV this Christmas?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more