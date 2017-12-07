Alexandra Burke on Strictly viewers’ reactions to her: “Twitter seems to have given people permission to be incredibly hurtful”

"My joy and my tears were 100 per cent genuine, however much people said they were fake"

Alexandra Burke is having a great run on Strictly Come Dancing, garnering regular praise and high scores from the judges and now through to the semi-finals.

But the former X Factor star hasn’t had quite such a positive reception from all quarters, with viewers having voted her into the dance-off in the last two weeks and a minority taking to Twitter to question the veracity of her emotional reactions on the show, and in some cases simply to hurl abuse.

Speaking in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, the 29-year-old star, whose mother passed away just prior to the start of Strictly, tells us “my joy and my tears were 100 per cent genuine” and admits she is having a hard time dealing with the “hurtful” comments.

“I have struggled with some of the public’s reaction,” says Alexandra. “I’ve had my fair share of negative press since winning The X Factor nine years ago, but I’ve never experienced anything like this.

“Twitter seems to have given people permission to be incredibly hurtful. They don’t seem to realise that I have feelings and get upset.

“The saddest thing is that I started the show completely myself – my joy and my tears were 100 per cent genuine, however much people said they were fake – but I’m now so self-conscious, I try not to react at all in case people say, ‘Oh, look, here are the fake tears again’.”

