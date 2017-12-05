Accessibility Links

Matt Smith has been voted the world’s best dressed man

Matt Smith has been voted the world’s best dressed man

While Kit Harington has been voted the worst...

Matt Smith (Getty, EH)

Doctor Who and The Crown star Matt Smith has been voted as the world’s best dressed man – meanwhile Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington has been deemed the worst.

GQ’s ever-daunting annual best and worst dressed lists were chosen this year by fashion experts including Giorgio Armani and Sir Paul Smith.

Harry Styles, Andrew Garfield and Jeff Goldblum were also among those on the best dressed list.

While Harington was joined by Louis Theroux (what’s so wrong with a wooly jumper?) and Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg (understandable) in the ranks for worst-dressed.

See the full lists below…

Best dressed

1: Matt Smith

2: A$AP Rocky

3: Jeff Goldblum

4: Harry Styles

5: Andrew Garfield

6: Skepta

7: Riz Ahmed

8: Ryan Reynolds

Worst dressed

1: Kit Harington

2: Paul Merton

3: Shmee150

4: Jacob Rees-Mogg

5: Morrissey

6: PewDiePie

7: Louis Theroux

8: Marshmello

9: Elon Musk

10: Joe Wicks

Matt Smith (Getty, EH)
