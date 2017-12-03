Everything you need to know about when The X Factor's Live Final 2017 is on

It’s time! To face! The final!

But who’ll be competing to win The X Factor 2017? And what guest acts are due to appear? Here’s everything you need to know…

What time is The X Factor 2017 Live Final on TV?

The X Factor finals will air on Saturday 2nd December at 7.05pm and Sunday 3rd December at 7.15pm on ITV.

Who’s in the final?

Singer-songwriter Grace Davies and Watford boyband Rak-Su will face-off in this Sunday’s final. They’ve both topped the viewers’ vote during the live shows, so either of them could win.

All three competed on Saturday, but it was Kevin Davy White who had the lowest number of audience votes on Saturday finished in third place and was sent home. The remaining two then advanced to Sunday night’s show to fight for this year’s X Factor title.

Who’s singing what?

The songs Grace and Rak-Su will be performing on Sunday night have been revealed…

Grace will sing original songs Nothing But Words and Too Young, while Rak-Su will hit us with their originals Touché and Mona Lisa.

🚨 SONG REVEAL SIREN! 🚨 It's the #XFactorFinal tonight! Here are the songs that @RakSuMusic and @gracedavies will be battling it out with to take home the #XFactor crown! 👑🙌🏆 pic.twitter.com/skxjkWNK80 — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) December 3, 2017

All the finalists also took to the stage twice on Saturday night: each act performing their favourite song of the competition, plus some brand new tunes.

Here’s the setlist from Saturday…

Grace Davies will perform Live and Let Die by Wings and original song Roots.

Here's what @gracedavies will be singing to win your vote and make it to Sunday's Final! 👩‍🎤👩‍🎤👩‍🎤 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/r48oLUFbEj — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) December 1, 2017

Rak-Su will be singing two original songs: Mamacita and Dimelo.

The @RakSuMusic boys will be bringing the fire on Saturday! Here's what they're performing for your votes… 🔥🔥🔥 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/rim69gRZzD — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) December 1, 2017

Kevin Davy White will be performing Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin and George Michael’s Fast Love, Pt. 1.

.@KevinDavyWhite is coming to make your weekend and win a place in Sunday's Final! Here's what he's performing on Saturday! 🤠🤠🤠 #XFactor pic.twitter.com/nBcGE7a90g — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) December 1, 2017

Are there any guest stars in the final?

Oh yes. Pink, Louis Tomlinson, Sam Smith and X Factor veterans Little Mix will be performing this weekend.

In what capacity? We’re not exactly sure, but they could be dueting with the finalists. The competing acts have hinted they’re singing with some major stars this weekend, but couldn’t say exactly who when asked by Radiotimes.com.

Grace Davies told us she’d be on stage with “an amazing artist. Someone who I am a big fan of, and have been for a really long time”. She also revealed she’d been rehearsing and chilling with the mystery artist – “It was nice to just sit there and, off-camera, just get to know the song, and get to know them, and just practise, and chill out, and just enjoy it”. Could Davies be singing Pink, a singer similar to herself?

Rak-Su, on the other hand, seemed less sure (perhaps deceptively so) who they’d be performing with. “There’s a couple that Simon’s mentioned to us and we are hoping that it’s somebody that we’ve grown up listening to – the sort of person you wouldn’t normally see on the X Factor stage,” said Ashley. “If it is who we hope it’s going to be, it should be a whole lot of fun.” But could they perform with an act familiar to the competition – could Simon dare to band Little Mix and Rak-Su together in an X Factor supergroup for the weekend?

And Kevin Davy White? He kept very closed-mouth, only saying he’d been singing with “a really nice musician. An artist.” Sam Smith anyone?

Who will win The X Factor 2017?

Grace and Rak-Su have been favourites from the start, and judging by the results of our poll so far, the vote is going to be incredibly close this weekend:

Who are The X Factor 2017 judges?

For the first time since 2010, the show has kept the same line-up as the previous year. That means Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osborne are all returning to the panel.

What’s changed for the live shows this year?

The amount of X Factor live weeks will be slightly reduced as this series contains five fewer live shows than last year. Not only that, The X Factor will be scrapping the much-mocked jukebox – you know, the one that was definitely-completely-don’t-suggest-otherwise random in its theme selections.