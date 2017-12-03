Accessibility Links

Rak-Su win The X Factor 2017

The boyband from Watford managed to beat Grace Davies to win

Rak-Su on The X Factor 2017

Rak-Su have won The X Factor 2017.

The four-piece boyband had performed two of their original songs during Sunday night’s live grand final- Touché and Mona Lisa – and managed to beat fellow singer-songwriter Grace Davies to The X Factor crown.

After winning, Rak-Su were elated with band member Jamaal telling Dermot O’Leary: “I just want to thank everybody at home, everybody here, all my family who have made this experience so special. I’m speechless, honestly.”

Meanwhile their mentor Simon Cowell first of all thanked Grace before saying that the boys were “gentlemen” and “stars” and gave a shout out to everyone who voted.

They then performed their winners’ single again, with Grace and the rest of The X Factor 2017 contestants joining the band on stage.

What is The X Factor winners’ single?

Rak-Su teamed up with Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean to sing their own original song, Dimelo. Have a listen to the track below:

Rak-Su’s single was released at 10pm on 3rd December in aid of children’s hospice charities, Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.

Ahead of the final, a poll of 3,500 RadioTimes.com readers voted Rak-Su as their winners with a 56.44% majority.

Throughout the competition, both Rak-Su and Grace Davies had demonstrated not only their amazing performance skills but also their songwriting ability.

