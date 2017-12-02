Accessibility Links

Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard to have starring roles in Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week

The pair will play cheeky chappies in a fabulous opening number, RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal

Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard on Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Much like a school play, the parts in Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week have been cast – and Kevin Clifton and AJ Pritchard are going to have starring roles.

RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal details of the group performances over the weekend. An Oliver! medley from the professionals will open Saturday night’s show while another professional performance will kick off Sunday night’s results show set to a medley from Dream Girls.

And we can also reveal – perhaps rather unsurprisingly – that AJ will be playing the part of Oliver Twist in the opening number (presumably because he could easily pass for a nine-year-old) and Kevin will take the role of the sneaky Artful Dodger.

Although that’s all we know so far, we’re going to bet that Craig Revel Horwood will play Strictly’s Fagin. It is panto season, after all…

There are now just six celebrities left in the running for that Glitterball trophy, and this weekend’s musical extravaganza will see Alexandra Burke taking on Mary Poppins, Debbie McGee performing to Cats and Mollie and AJ being Hopelessly Devoted. Although that is just because they’re doing a Grease-themed routine. We think…

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday December 2 on BBC1.

