First I’m a Celebrity contestant to leave on Friday night’s show

Viewers can vote to save their faves...

I'm a Celebrity

Friday night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! will see the first of this year’s campmates leaving the show, as viewers vote to save their favourite contestants.

However, not all the celebs will be up for eviction, with strawberry-stealing stars Iain Lee and Amir Khan having gained immunity after their faces were revealed on two randomly chosen boxes at the Snake Rock camp.

The contestant with the least votes will go straight into the traditional exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec and could then be heading over to ITV2’s spin-off show Extra Camp to discuss their jungle experiences with Scarlett Moffat, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

The first celeb voted out won’t technically be the first to leave the jungle this year, of course – YouTube star Jack Maynard was forced to pull out after offensive tweets he had sent surfaced.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV nightly at 9pm 

