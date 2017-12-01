Accessibility Links

Doctor Who FINALLY has a Christmas Tardis Twitter emoji

Maisie Williams first demanded a Tardis emoji in 2015, and now it's here – with a festive upgrade

Doctor Who Tardis

Proving that even fictional time machines shaped like police boxes can get in the festive spirit, Doctor Who’s Tardis has had a Christmas makeover in a new Twitter emoji.

The hashtag #DoctorWho is now accompanied by an extremely cute little emoji version of the Tardis wearing a massive Santa hat.

Should we credit Game of Thrones (and Doctor Who) star Maisie Williams with this vital development? After all, she’s been calling for a Tardis emoji since at least October 2015.

And now, it seems, the powers-that-be have finally listened. This new emoji will take the Tardis to every corner of the world to spread some Christmas cheer.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who Tardis
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

