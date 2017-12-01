Doctor Who FINALLY has a Christmas Tardis Twitter emoji

Maisie Williams first demanded a Tardis emoji in 2015, and now it's here – with a festive upgrade

Proving that even fictional time machines shaped like police boxes can get in the festive spirit, Doctor Who’s Tardis has had a Christmas makeover in a new Twitter emoji.

Advertisement

The hashtag #DoctorWho is now accompanied by an extremely cute little emoji version of the Tardis wearing a massive Santa hat.

The TARDIS has gotten in the Christmas spirit in our new hashtag emoji!#DoctorWho #DWXmas pic.twitter.com/8zpsvH8y4S — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) December 1, 2017

Should we credit Game of Thrones (and Doctor Who) star Maisie Williams with this vital development? After all, she’s been calling for a Tardis emoji since at least October 2015.

Ps. Add a TARDIS emoji to the list of emojis that need to be made. — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) October 19, 2015

Advertisement

And now, it seems, the powers-that-be have finally listened. This new emoji will take the Tardis to every corner of the world to spread some Christmas cheer.