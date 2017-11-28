Doctor Who fans are experiencing some very complex emotions ahead of the Christmas special

"I can't wait but I don't want Peter Capaldi to go"

With less than a month to go until Christmas Day and Peter Capaldi’s last stand as the Doctor, the BBC have dropped a key new publicity shot from that final festive special along with an updated synopsis.

And with time ticking away until we get to see the episode – which includes David Bradley’s much anticipated turn as the First Doctor – fans are wrestling with some complex emotions about the whole thing…

I absolutely love this & can't wait to see it but I don't want Peter to go and I'm looking forward to seeing Jodie. Very, very bittersweet. — Saffron Lisa Art (@smiling_Artist) November 28, 2017

I’m so looking forward to this! 😊 (but also dreading it cos I don’t want 12 to go 😢) — ✨ Arabella ✨ (@arabellabelsy) November 28, 2017

I'm in agony cause I don't want to see 12 go 😩😩but at the same time I can't wait for the Christmas Special, it's gonna be epic!! 😱😍 — Jessica 'Jeky' Imhof (@jekyimhof) November 28, 2017

I can't wait but at the same time I don't want #PeterCapaldi to go! — Jack Wilson (@JackWilson2152) November 28, 2017

And we mean REALLY complex.

Nooooo Capaldi but hello Bradley and Jodie — Rachel Wyld (@rawyld) November 28, 2017

Can't wait, yet don't want Twelve to go. [clings pathetically to Twelve's coat] — Mechaangela (@mechaangela) November 28, 2017

very powerful scene and the music too. Can't wait to watch exciting but at the same time, dreading the change that's a comin' too. #twelveismydoctor — Neetyvg (@Neetypadjo) November 28, 2017

I can't wait for Christmas!! I'm very excited to see Capaldi's last adventure as the Twelfth Doctor! I might cry when 12 has his last moments before 13 pops up — Darrien Prieto (@prieto1288) November 28, 2017

I'm excited! Can't wait. I like changes, but i'll miss Capaldi 😢 — Luís Miguel Fortes (@luismiguelfort2) November 28, 2017

And as the big day approaches, we’re sure these mixed-up happy-sad feelings will only increase (surely there’s some sort of German word for this feeling?) – but as one fan noted, there’s really only one way to get through this difficult time.

Let us give Peter Capaldi the send-off he richly deserves by watching the hell outta this.

And giving it the best figures for a Christmas Day programme #PresentForCapaldi 🎄🎁 #DoctorWho #ChristmasWho — Bumbling Dreamer (@DerekSandham5) November 28, 2017

So that’s the plan, folks – let’s make this Christmas a good’un.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas