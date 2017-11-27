Accessibility Links

BBC to broadcast Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement interview and documentary special

The royal couple will be interviewed by BBC News broadcaster Mishal Husain this evening at 6pm, followed by a documentary called Harry And Meghan: A Royal Engagement on BBC1

Getty Images: Photographer Samir Hussein, JG)

The BBC have announced they will broadcast a special interview and documentary tonight to mark the royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

BBC Radio 4’s Today programme presenter Mishal Husain will interview the couple together, in an interview to be broadcast at 6pm on BBC News and other broadcasters.

Later, in a change to the published schedules, BBC1 will show a special documentary called Harry And Meghan: A Royal Engagement, which the BBC says will be “a look at the relationship between Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle following the announcement of their engagement.”

The half-hour show will air at 7.30pm this Monday 27th November on BBC1, followed by a news update. The Panorama show ‘The Billion Pound VAT Scam’, that was scheduled to air at that time, has been moved to 10.45pm.

BBC News and Sky News have live updates following the engagement announcement earlier this morning.

Check back on RadioTimes.com for more changes to the TV schedules as they are announced.

All about BBC News

Getty Images: Photographer Samir Hussein, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

