ITV postpones Hatton Garden jewellery heist drama starring Timothy Spall

The four-parter chronicling the Hatton Garden jewellery heist is being replaced in the schedules by new thriller Bancroft

The Hatton Garden drama that was supposed to air on ITV next month has been postponed until next year, the broadcaster has said.

Timothy Spall leads the cast in the four-parter about the notorious £14m robbery of a Hatton Garden jewellery safe deposit, undertaken by a group of criminals in 2015.

Kenneth Cranham and Brian F O’Byrne also star in the drama, which is written by Philomena writer Jeff Pope and Terry Winsor.

No reason has yet been given for the removal of the series. ITV said in a statement that it still plans to broadcast the series in 2018.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We have rescheduled Hatton Garden, which will now be broadcast next year.”

Bancroft, which was originally due to air on ITV Encore, is filling the gap left by Hatton Garden and will air for four consecutive nights from Monday 11th December.

The new series stars Sarah Parish (Broadchurch) as a tortured female detective with dark secrets in her past.

A movie about the Hatton Garden burglary starring Larry Lamb was released earlier this year, entitled The Hatton Garden Job. Michael Caine is also set to star in another film about the crime, alongside Jim Broadbent and Ray Winstone.