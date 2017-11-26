What time is Blue Planet II episode 5 on TV? Where is it filmed, and what animals are featured?

Episode five, 'Green Seas', explores the ocean's 'forests', from dense mangrove and seaweed jungles to vast blooms of algae

After the vast expanses of the open oceans, Blue Planet II returns to the shallows for episode five’s ‘Green Seas’.

What time is Blue Planet II episode 5 on TV?

The latest episode begins at 8pm on BBC1 this Sunday 26th November.

The team behind this episode spent 196 days filming and 664 hours diving in order to capture the wonders of the ‘green seas’.

Find out more about some of the locations and animals featured below.

Giant Spider Crab and Stingray – Victoria, Australia

A horde of spider crab emerge into the shallows, gathering to shed their old shells and build up new ones. However, with their defences down, they are a prime target for predators…

Tiger Shark and Green Turtle – Western Australia

In the seagrass prairies off Australia, turtles play a dangerous game of hide and seek in the shallows. This is prime grazing territory for the turtles, but predators are never far away.

Giant Australian Cuttlefish – South Australia

The largest cuttlefish species in the world, over 10 kg in weight, gather in northern Spencer Gulf in South Australia – the only known spawning ground in the world.

Common Octopus and Pyjama Shark – South Africa

An incredible film shows how octopus fight back against vicious pyjama sharks. The shark attempts to root out the octopus, but instead finds a surprising battle on its hands.

Sea Otters – North American Pacific coast