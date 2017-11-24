Gemma Atkinson ‘won’t keep dancing’ after Strictly Come Dancing ends

The actress says that although she's absolutely loved dancing, she doesn't want to "taint" her experience with Aljaž Škorjanec after Strictly 2017 finishes

Gemma Atkinson has said that she isn’t going to keeeeep dancing after Strictly Come Dancing ends.

The former Emmerdale actress, who is partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec on the show, said that her Strictly experience has been “fantastic” – and because of that she didn’t want to dance with anyone else.

Asked if she will still dance after Strictly, Gemma told RadioTimes.com: “I don’t think I’ll keep up dancing. For me, I’ve found for my release I like Thai Boxing and I like the gym stuff. I’ve found dancing amazing and I’ve absolutely loved it, but it’s because I’ve been doing it with Aljaž and my first experience of dance has been with one of the best.

“So for me, I think whoever I would dance with next, it’s never going to match up or compare. So I’d rather have this fantastic dance experience and that’s it, as opposed to going and dancing with someone who’s going to make it not fun for me. I don’t want it to be tainted.”

Gemma also said that she was looking forward to getting back in the gym in January after Aljaž had “banned” her from doing gym work.

“I’m going to be doing the radio again next year and auditioning again for anything that comes up,” she added. “We’ve got a few campaigns in the pipeline so it’s going to be a busy year. Just more of the same, hopefully!”

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 24th November on BBC1