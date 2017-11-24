Accessibility Links

Live Rugby Union: what time is Scotland v Australia on TV?

The Scots take on the Wallabies at Murrayfield – here is how you can watch today's rugby

Scotland scored six brilliant tries in their first match, so why are fans worried about facing Australia? Well, the fact that their opponents that day, Samoa, scored five doesn’t bode well for Scotland’s defence.

Following last weekend’s defeat to New Zealand, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes, drafting in Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Sean Maitland and Ryan Wilson.

Wallabies hooker Stephen Moore will start his 129th and final test match as he prepares to retire from rugby.

“It’s important that we give him the send-off into retirement that he deserves,” said skipper Michael Hooper of Moore. “He’s held in such high regard by all of us here and all the players back in Australia who have played with him. It would be great for us to come out this weekend and show how much we’ve improved since the summer.”

What time is Scotland v Australia live on TV?

Kick-off is 2.30pm GMT, with live coverage on BBC1 from 2pm, and BT Sport 2 from 2.15pm.

