Where can I watch the Budget 2017 live on TV?

How to follow Chancellor Philip Hammond's key Autumn Budget statement live from Westminster

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond holds the budget box outside 11 Downing Street on March 8, 2017 in London, England.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is set to reveal the government’s plan for tax and spending this Wednesday 22 November in his Autumn Budget speech, one of the most important days in the parliamentary calendar.

The 2017 Budget will determine what the government plans to spend – and tax – in the year ahead, and any decisions made will have a real effect on people’s household finances.

From housing to transport, health care to benefits and pensions, this are the economic decisions that affect you.

So it might be worth tuning in.

What time is the Budget 2017?

Philip Hammond is scheduled to begin his speech at around 12.30pm in the House of Commons. It will come after the usual Prime Minister’s Questions at 12pm – when Theresa May has finished facing the mob, it will be Hammond’s turn.

The Budget speech usually lasts an hour, and then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will have the first response before the budget is debated by MPs.

Where can I watch the Budget on TV?

BBC News will be covering the Budget live from 11.30am until roughly 3pm, with Andrew Neil presenting. BBC Parliament will follow the Budget and subsequent debate uninterrupted.

Sky News also have live coverage of the Budget throughout the day.

On the radio, BBC Radio 5 Live will broadcast the speech live.

