Who is Georgia Toffolo? I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 profile

Everything you need to know about the Made in Chelsea reality TV star whose nickname is Toff

I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestants: Georgia Toffolo – aka Toff

Age: 23

Advertisement

Famous for: being one of the stars of E4’s Made in Chelsea

Twitter: @ToffTalks

Phobias? Rats and mice. Toff describes herself as “a real jumper”

Is Georgia Toffolo single? Yes, despite having a few romances on Made in Chelsea, Toff is currently single.

She says: “Social media is so demanding. I am really excited I won’t have to do that and I am looking forward tonot putting make-up on or having my hair done. I’ve been doing Made In Chelseafor four years now and everything is so fast paced. I am looking forward to being away from that.”

Biography: Born in Torquay but a famous face around London’s more affluent borough of Kensington and Chelsea, Georgia Toffolo is no stranger to the reality TV scene. She rose to fame when she appeared in season seven of E4’s Made in Chelsea and has been a favourite on the show ever since.

She’s also appeared in the most recent series of Celebs Go Dating, where she kept up her posh and privileged reputation.

Known as Toff to her friends, and fans of Made in Chelsea, the 23-year-old also works for The Lady magazine which coincidentally was edited for three years by Rachel Johnson, sister to Boris and daughter of jungle campmate Stanley Johnson.

Aside from her reality TV and writing career, Toff takes an active role in British politics. She currently works for a think tank on Parliament Street, often meets with MPs and hosts talks at Cambridge University.

Advertisement

Here’s a dramatic confrontation from Toff’s Made In Chelsea career that, be aware, contains strong language…